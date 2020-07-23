OTTUMWA — The MercyOne Ottumwa Clinic, by completing ownership of MercyOne Centerville Medical Center, has achieved accreditation as a Rural Health Clinic.
The accreditation is granted only to health care providers that demonstrate outstanding patient care practices and compliance to comprehensive quality standards as validated by The Compliance Team, Inc., a Medicare-authorized accreditation organization.
The rural health clinic accreditation is valid for a three-year period and, because of the merger with MercyOne Centerville, allows the Ottumwa clinic closer proximity to patients in Centerville, which already operates a rural health clinic.
"It's been our pleasure to work with the clinic team in Ottumwa during the organizational transition and through the accreditation process," said Matt Johnson, president of MercyOne Centerville Medical Center. "Many of our staff felt part of the Ottumwa team as they provided support before, during and after the accreditation, and we look forward to growing the clinic services at MercyOne Ottumwa."
MercyOne Ottumwa medical director Dr. Florita Henderson said the clinic had to work hard to pass rigorous onsite surveys on the way to accreditation.
"We have an outstanding clinic and going through this process validated the quality of our care and commitment to patients," Henderson said.
Along with Henderson, the clinic leadership team of Lisa Bitner (manager), Dawn Flournoy (clinical supervisor) and Cathi Meyers (office lead) were instrumental in achieving the certification.