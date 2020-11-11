OTTUMWA — For more than six minutes, the message continues: thank you for your service, your sacrifice, our freedoms.
It was a message from the staff and students of Ottumwa High School as part of the schools Veterans Day Assembly posted via a YouTube video this week.
“Even though our Veterans Day assembly was canceled because of COVID, we don’t want the active duty [service members] and veterans to go unnoticed, so we decided we should create a virtual OHS assembly where all students and staff members could show their appreciation,” said Ellee DeWees, Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates vice president of community service.
That’s why the organization, after brainstorming several ideas, decided to produce the video. Amber Heckart, iJAG specialist, said fliers were put up throughout the building inviting all students and staff to participate. Filming was done Oct. 30, Nov. 4 and Nov. 6.
The Meistersingers and JROTC got involved in the project, too, with the Meistersingers opening the video singing the “Pledge of Allegiance” with their rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” playing softly in the background throughout the video. JROTC members can be seen raising the flag at the beginning of the video and lowering it to close.
“In a time when it is so easy to focus on ourselves and our own needs, I’m so proud of the students' civil awareness and that the iJAG students took this project on to show our appreciation to our veterans,” Heckart said. “This video wouldn’t have been possible without their hard work, the support of the administration and the hard work of Sam Garchik, who put it all together for us.”
Throughout the video, the message focused on gratitude from a variety of students and staff members. A handful mentioned grandparents that served in World War II and Vietnam. Many simply said thank you, though some expanded on their thoughts:
“You’ve sacrificed so much for our futures, and for that we are forever grateful.”
“I thank you for putting your life on the line for us. Thank you for serving each and every one of us. I know it can be tough sometimes to leave family members and everyone behind.”
“I wanted to say thank you to all the veterans who have been out there fighting for us and making sure that we get to live in a very safe and happy world.”
“I would like to thank you for your brave and selfless service protecting our beautiful country and our freedoms.”
“It’s such an honor to know that there are great people out there willing to give up their time and possibly even their lives.”
Staff members got involved in the project as well.
“I think it is something that many people take for granted, their freedoms that we have in this country, and it is something that we can lose at any moment,” said Collett Fisher, family consumer science instructor and CTE/TLS program coordinator.
“Thank you very much for your hard work and determination in fighting for our freedom,” Heckart says in the video. “We will never know all the things you and your family sacrifice, and for that we are thankful.”
“It gives me great pleasure to stand here and thank all our veterans and say how important you are not only to my life but everybody’s life,” said Richard Hutchinson, OHS principal, who also gave a shout out to his son, Reggie Hutchinson, a veteran who served in Afghanistan. “You do so much to make sure that we have freedoms to enjoy ourselves. All vets, you deserve everything you get. Thank you.”
“Thank you for the freedoms that we value everyday,” says JROTC instructor John Wynn. “Post voting, I realized yesterday that you were the people that ensured our freedoms, and as a fellow veteran, I know about your sacrifices and appreciate it.”
Veteran and social studies department head Kelly Scott shared a message in the video as well: “I’d just like to say thank you to all of my fellow veterans for what you did and what you do, and their families. It’s appreciated. We wouldn’t be America without you.”