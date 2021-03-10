OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Women’s Mid-Day Connection is hosting its monthly luncheon Tuesday.
Music will be provided by Crystal James with author Belinda Smith-Ciceralla as the feature on “Miracles & Mayhem,” a testimony of God’s ever-present love and protection. The speaker will be Raymond Berg, a singer, compeer and guitarist of Mound, Minnesota, on “Set Free.”
Doors open for registration at 11 a.m. at Hotel Ottumwa with the luncheon and program following and concluding at 1 p.m.. Cost includes meal and program, and social distancing will be observed.
For reservations, call or text Sandy at 641-777-1140.