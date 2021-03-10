Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 37F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 37F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.