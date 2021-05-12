OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection gathers Tuesday at the Hotel Ottumwa.
Annette Myers will provide music. Mary Brand, director of senior housing at Good Samaritan Society Great Oak Estates, is the feature; and Glenda Smith of DeKalb, Illinois, is the feature with “Looking for Love.”
Doors open for registration at 11 a.m. on the second-floor mezzanine. The luncheon will be served at the tables; social distancing will be observed.
Reservations can be made by calling or texting Sandy at 641-777-1140 by Monday.