OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Women's Mid-Day Connection is hosting its December luncheon Monday, Dec. 14.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Hotel Ottumwa. The $12 fee includes lunch and the program, which will conclude by 1 p.m., and social distancing will be observed.
The program includes music by members of the Ottumwa High School Meistersingers; feature Judy Mathis, North Hy-Vee floral manager, on winter decor; and speaker Debra Anderson of Oskaloosa with "A Gift For You."
Reservations can be made by calling or texting Sally at 641-777-1140 by Friday.