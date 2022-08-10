The Ottumwa Mid-Day Connection will be hosting its August luncheon Tuesday, with the main feature being entrepreneur/artist Kelly Patton of the Ottumwa Community Market, and guest speaker Jen Ferrell of Davenport, who will be presenting "Through the Drama of Mary Magadalene: 'I Just Can't Do This Anymore'" at Hotel Ottumwa.
Doors to the luncheon open at 11 a.m., and the luncheon will take place from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on the second-floor mezzanine of Hotel Ottumwa. The cost is $14.
The luncheon requires reservations, which must be made by Saturday by contacting Sandy Miller at (641) 777-1140, or by email at millertime092576@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.