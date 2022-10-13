Wilma Miller, a resident at Good Samaritan Society Hospice, was recently honored by the Iowa Health Care Association's Century Club for turning 108 years old.
Miller, born Oct. 11, 1914, and the oldest of six siblings, received her honor Tuesday.
Miller contracted polio when she was 15 months old and learned to walk again. She grew up in Agency and attended a one-room school called Alpine. However, she did not attend school until her younger brother decided to.
Miller was a mother of two boys and a nurse’s aide at the Ottumwa hospital.
During her recognition, she was surrounded by her granddaughter Becky Botter, nephew Mike Miller, great-nephew Jeremy Long and Jeremy’s mother-in-law and Wilma’s friend, Kitchen Fitzpatrick.
The family shared stories and special moments over a meal and cake. Botter shared that Wilma Miller wrote letters to her family and friends, always closing with "Thanks for the memories and keep smiling."
