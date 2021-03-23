WASHINGTON — The election challenge filed in the U.S. House over Iowa’s second congressional district continued to churn this week, as moderate Democrats began to quietly grumble over the proceedings.
Campaigns for Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Rita Hart filed responses to the U.S. House Administration Committee that is considering the challenge. The race is one of the closest U.S. House races in history, separated by just six votes according to the certified tally in Iowa.
Miller-Meeks, an Ottumwa Republican, was certified the winner of the race and has been provisionally seated. Hart, a Wheaton Democrat, has filed a challenge using the Federal Contested Elections Act with the Democrat-controlled U.S. House. The Hart campaign said 22 votes were wrongly uncounted that would have made her the rightful winner by a nine vote margin.
Hart has been criticized for not filing a challenge with the Iowa courts system, first. That criticism has started to come from her own party.
Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat from Minnesota, tweeted in opposition of changing the result Monday.
“Losing a House election by six votes is painful for Democrats,” said a Tweet posted to his account. “But overturning it in the House would be even more painful for America. Just because a majority can, does not mean a majority should.”
According to reporting by Politico, Phillips isn’t alone. At least a half-dozen Democrats have privately expressed concerns about the House ruling on the challenge, the political journalism outlet reported. Given the razor-thin margin Democrats hold, if those representatives aren’t swayed it would likely prevent a ruling in Hart’s favor.
The Washington Post reported a letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, by nine House Republicans who voted for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment requesting the investigation be called off.
That letter warned a partisan process would be “seen as illegitimate and further erode that trust in our election system.”
On Monday, lawyers from the Miller-Meeks and Hart campaigns submitted their legal briefs to the House Committee. That committee voted earlier this month along party lines to postpone a decision on whether to dismiss the challenge.
Most challenges brought to the committee are dismissed. They can be investigated and ultimately a new winner can be declared, or a new election called for entirely.
Hart’s attorney Marc Elias defended the challenge as his client’s attempt to ensure that Iowa voters aren’t disenfranchised.
“When you set aside all of the procedural issues ... you need to not lose sight of the voters,” he told reporters Tuesday. “This is fundamentally about them and their rights, and who’s going to fight to make sure that they didn’t go to the trouble in the middle of a pandemic to cast a ballot only to have it not count.”
Miller-Meeks’ attorney Alan Ostergren, as well as many other Republicans, say Hart is doing the opposite.
Ostergren told reporters Monday, “I think you’re seeing a lot of Iowans, even nonpolitical ones, that look at the idea that somebody in Washington, D.C. is going to tell them who represents them in Congress and they recoil at that idea.”
All 24 counties in the district recounted the votes before the election was certified by a bipartisan elections panel of three Republicans and two Democrats. However, recount boards assembled in each of the counties had latitude under Iowa Code to decide how to recount ballots. Some, for instance, chose a more methodical hand recount while others merely ran ballots through vote-counting machines.
Elias argued in his filing for Hart that this method didn’t allow for a consistent recount across the district.
The Hart campaign is proposing 30-day, back-to-back discovery periods for both candidates. If adopted, the process would then surely stretch into June or July before the committee enters its final decision.
Ostergren said the burden for the contest rests solely with the Hart campaign at this point.
“The congresswoman has a certificate of election, and that demonstrates that she is the winner of the race under Iowa law,” he said.
In his filing, Ostergren said it appeared the committee was trying to rush the steps of the Federal Contested Elections Act by moving up timelines for Miller-Meeks and putting the burden of evidence on her campaign.
“We reject the view that we have a burden, factually, at this point,” Ostergren said. “Hart is the one who has to now do things to prove what she has alleged in her notice of contest. … It’s just simply not the point in the process where we would have a need to come forward with specifics.”
The campaigns have another round of filings due on March 29. The U.S. House Administration Committee has not yet scheduled its next hearing on the matter.