OTTUMWA — Fields for the November general election took shape Tuesday as Iowa voters went to the polls in the state’s primary.
Full results were not available as of press time for the two most closely-watched races: the Republican primary for Iowa’s Second Congressional District and the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Each had large fields, though for different reasons.
Five Republicans sought the party’s nomination to take on Rita Hart for the House seat long held by Rep. Dave Loebsack. Loebsack chose not to run for re-election, and the race is widely considered a toss-up.
For Republicans, the open seat offered one of the best opportunities to retake the district since Loebsack’s surprising victory over then-Rep. Jim Leach in 2006. Local interest in the race largely revolved around the entry of State Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, who previously won the nomination for the district but lost to Loebsack.
Miller-Meeks had opened a lead of about 6,000 votes over Bobby Schilling, her main rival, as of press time. She was poised to easily win Wapello County, which had been a springboard for her in prior elections.
State Democrats had a five-way contest for the party’s nomination to take on Sen. Joni Ernst, who is seeking re-election for the first time. Ernst was initially considered a long shot in her 2014 bid, but gained attention with a tongue-in-cheek ad about her ability to cut pork from Washington spending. She also capitalized on a gaffe by Rep. Bruce Braley, her Democratic opponent, when he took a swipe at Sen. Charles Grassley that was seen as denigrating to farmers.
The race was tight as of press time, with Theresa Greenfield holding a lead over Michael Franken. While substantial, the lead was not enough to call the race. Wapello County residents appeared poised to hand Greenfield a victory locally.
There were no contested races lower down the ballot on Tuesday, but the results set up the November contests. Republican Cherielynn Westrich will challenge incumbent Democrat Mary Gaskill for Iowa House District 81.
In Iowa Senate District 40, incumbent Republican Ken Rozenboom faces Democrat Lance Roorda.
Only one Wapello County contest appears to have multiple candidates, with Sheriff Don Phillips, a Democrat, facing Republican Kelly Feikert.