OTTUMWA — Another recount has been ordered in Iowa's second congressional district, as Republicans continue to eat at the Democratic majority in the U.S. House.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has ordered an audit and recount in Lucas County. As the results were being canvassed there, Lucas County Auditor Julie Masters said her office realized votes from one of the county's precincts was test data and not the actual tabulation of votes.
Once the error was corrected, Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks re-took the lead over Democratic challenger Rita Hart. The margin is now just 49 votes. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Miller-Meeks claimed victory on election night, but Hart has not conceded.
It's the second time a mistake has been reported at one of the counties in the 24-county U.S. House district in southeastern Iowa that has changed the leader of the race. Both mistakes were "human errors," and not machine errors, Pate said.
Miller-Meeks, of Ottumwa, had a 282-vote lead on election night. Two days later, Jasper County's Auditor reported an overcount from one of the county's precincts. When the error was fixed, the lead went to Hart by 163 votes.
Hart's campaign released a statement calling for all county auditors to make sure results "are absolutely correct." The statement, attributed to campaign manager Zach Meunier, said it was "outrageous" for Lucas County to discover their error late and still move to certify their results on Monday.
"It is outrageous that Lucas [County] would identify a race-defining change in the middle of the night before the county canvass, six days after the election, then rush to certify results just hours later before accuracy has been ensured," the statement said. "Given the mistakes we've seen so far, the counties should not adopt results until they have taken the time needed to make sure they are absolutely correct. Anything less will perpetuate doubt around this election."
The statement was released prior to the Secretary of State's news conference in Lucas County. Miller-Meeks' campaign has not yet responded.
The county-wide recount in Lucas County will take place on Thursday. The Russell precinct, which was the one left out of unofficial vote totals on election night, will also be audited.
"These human errors are unfortunate and frustrating, but the system is working," Pate said. "We have voter ID, paper ballots, post-election audits and a paper trail to protect the sanctity of the vote."
The race can impact the larger picture for the U.S. House, as Democrats expect to see their majority shrink as Republicans have already flipped eight seats.
There are 21 races around the nation not yet called by the Associated Press, including Iowa's second congressional district. As of Tuesday afternoon, Democrats have won 215 seats while Republicans have won 199. Democrats will likely keep their U.S. House majority, but it will shrink.
The second congressional district in Iowa has been blue for 14 years, with Democratic incumbent Dave Loebsack retiring after completing his seventh term.
There is no automatic recount law in Iowa, but one can be requested by the campaigns by Friday.