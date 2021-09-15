OTTUMWA — Democrats are calling on Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to apologize after she tweeted the link to a fake news story from a satire website and insinuated it might be true.
On Sunday, Miller-Meeks tweeted a story headlined, "Biden Orders VA To Withhold Health Benefits From Unvaccinated Veterans." The story is not true, and originates from a website that acknowledges all its content is made up.
When she shared the story, she commented, "If true, this is insane!"
If true, this is insane! Biden Orders VA To Withhold Health Benefits From Unvaccinated Veterans https://t.co/7pxFOMeNhr via @DelawareOhNews— Dr. Miller-Meeks (@millermeeks) September 13, 2021
In a statement to the media, Miller-Meeks seemed to acknowledge knowing the story was not real, claiming it made a powerful point.
"The story and website is obviously satire and makes a powerful point," Miller-Meeks said in a statement. "President Biden's executive orders about COVID-19 have been classic examples of government overreach and these days the unbelievable has become reality."
The fake news story was posted on the Delaware Ohio News website. A disclaimer on the website includes a notice to readers that says, "Everything on this website is made up. Do not rely on anything said here."
As of Wednesday, the Tweet remains live on Miller-Meeks' account, which has about 11,000 followers. Miller-Meeks has only acknowledged the story's satire nature to the press, and there is nothing on the original tweet or any subsequent tweets acknowledging that fact to her followers.
"Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks needs to apologize to Iowa Veterans and President Biden for sharing a blatantly false, satirical story on social media and lending credence to its claims," Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn said in a statement. "Miller-Meeks couldn't do the bare minimum of research. The source clearly states its satirical purpose as an outlet '... for real fake local commentary, news, and opinion.'"
In July, Miller-Meeks was under fire for tweeting and saying on a Fox Business channel broadcast that children do not spread COVID-19. The statement is contrary to publicly available data and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Republican Miller-Meeks, an Ottumwa optometrist, is serving her first term as Iowa's second congressional district representative. She won election to the seat by six votes. Christina Bohannan, an Iowa City Democrat, has announced a bid to challenge Miller-Meeks in the 2022 midterms.