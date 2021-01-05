WASHINGTON — Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, for now provisionally seated as Iowa’s second congressional district representative, says she will vote to accept the results of the election.
Congress is set up for a showdown on Wednesday in the nation’s capitol as a joint session of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate will meet to certify the electoral college vote.
Some Republican members of the House and Senate have said they will oppose the certification votes in a bid that will likely only delay the inevitable outcome of certifying Democrat Joe Biden as president.
Miller-Meeks, from Ottumwa, said it was her principals that guided her to the decision not to oppose the results of the election and electoral college vote.
”To me the text of the Constitution is clear: states select electors, Congress does not,” Miller-Meeks said. ”As a member of Congress who wants to limit the power of the federal government, I must respect the states’ authority here. I understand this decision will disappoint and anger my supporters, but I have sworn an oath to support and defend the Constitution above myself.”
Miller-Meeks was provisionally seated in the U.S. House after beating Democrat Rita Hart by a six-vote margin in the election. Hart has petitioned the Demcorat-controlled U.S. House to change the result by including at least 22 uncounted ballots her campaign says are legal, should have been counted and would change the results of the race. Miller-Meeks has been certified the winner by the state of Iowa.
Republicans and Miller-Meeks have labeled the move by Hart as an attempt to allow partisans in Washington to decide the representative for the second congressional district in Iowa.
Miller-Meeks said she had ”serious concerns” about how elections were conducted in some states, including mass mailing of ballots and allegations over chain of custody of election materials.
However, she said those are issues are for states to decide, not the federal government or “whichever party controls Congress.”
“I objected when the Democrats attempted to overturn a duly elected president in 2005 and in 2016, and I am concerned that this is a big step towards ending the Electoral College and federalizing election law that has long been a Democrat priority,” Miller-Meeks said.
Wednesday’s joint session of Congress would normally be a mundane approval of votes. But at least 13 Republican Senators and many more House members expect to reject the results, citing unproven claims of widespread election fraud that have failed numerous court challenges.
The challenges will force votes that almost certainly will fail to change the result of the election. Even members of Trump’s administration have said there is no widespread voter fraud, including Willam Barr, who recently stepped down as U.S. Attorney General.
Wednesday is the final step in solidifying Biden’s win as president before his inauguration on Jan. 20. The session begins at noon local time. Each qualified objection would be considered by the House and Senate separately for up to two hours.
Another Iowa Republican Representative Ashley Hinson said she would not challenge the electoral vote, either. Other members of the Iowa delegation were noncommittal or said they hadn’t decided.
The most senior member of Iowa’s delegation to Washington, Sen. Chuck Grassley, told reporters on a call Tuesday, "I’m going to listen to that debate on what my colleagues have to say, and decide how to cast my vote after considering the information before me."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.