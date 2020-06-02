OTTUMWA — Mariannette Miller-Meeks has been here before, with the Republican nomination in hand for Iowa’s second Congressional district. This time she won’t face an incumbent.
Miller-Meeks, a state senator from Ottumwa, took 47.54 percent of the vote in a five-way contest for the nomination. She beat Bobby Schilling, her closest rival, by about 5,300 votes. A significant portion of that margin came from Wapello County.
Miller-Meeks’ win sets up a contest with Rita Hart. Hart, of Wheatland, was the running mate for Fred Hubbell in his unsuccessful 2018 bid for Iowa governor.
The race will be closely watched. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan group, rated the contest as a toss-up. The district has been represented by Dave Loebsack, a Democrat, since 2007. But it went for President Donald Trump by 4 percentage points in 2016.
County-level contests in Wapello County were not contested, though several will be in November. Republican Cherielynn Westrich will challenge incumbent Democrat Mary Gaskill for Iowa House District 81.
In Iowa Senate District 40, incumbent Republican Ken Rozenboom faces Democrat Lance Roorda.
Only one Wapello County contest appears to have multiple candidates in November, with Sheriff Don Phillips, a Democrat, facing Republican Kelly Feikert.
In Jefferson County, Dee Sandquist and Nick Adam were the top vote recipients in the Republican primary for county supervisor. There are two seats open, including the one currently held by Sandquist. Susie Drish was nominated by county Democrats.
Statewide, Theresa Greenfield easily won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, taking almost twice as many votes as her nearest rival. Greenfield will face Sen. Joni Ernst, who is seeking re-election for the first time.