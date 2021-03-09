OTTUMWA — Beginning this week, the second phase of the Milner Street reconstruction project will resume, weather permitting.
The phase will consist of reconstruction of Milner Street from Burrhus Street to Finley Avenue, and will include the installation of new water mains.
A separate contractor will be working on a project that will construct a bike path on the east side of Milner Street. During construction, this portion of the street will be closed to traffic. While it is closed, parking rules will be relaxed in the vicinity of the project.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and exercise extreme caution when navigating in and around the construction zone.
Any questions regarding the project can be addressed to the city engineering department at 641-683-0680.