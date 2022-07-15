OTTUMWA — Beginning Monday, the construction crew that paved Milner Street will be on site to perform maintenance items and warranty work.
At times there may be a temporary lane closure. Motorists are asked to pay attention, obey all traffic signs and be courteous to other motorists.
Motorists also are asked to use caution when entering and navigating in and around the construction zone. Weather permitting, this work should take a week to complete.
