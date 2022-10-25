OTTUMWA — The new mini-pitch at Wilson Elementary has been dedicated to Jeff Hendred, principal at Liberty Elementary.
A dedication ceremony was conducted by Superintendent Mike McGrory at the Ottumwa Board of Education meeting Monday. McGrory said the mini-pitch will include words of dedication on both of the goals to Hendred, who also received a plaque at the meeting. Hendred was honored for raising recreation funds for Wilson Elementary and his commitment to education.
“His dedication to education has impacted so many peoples’ lives. He’s an example of what it means to be the best,” McGrory said.
Hendred is considered a “Bulldog legend” and has been with the district since 1988.
“The community has given so much to me, and it’s just a chance to give back to you,” Hendred said. “Thank you for all that you have given to me, and as long as I’m alive, I’m going to give everything I’ve got back to you, so thank you very much.”
