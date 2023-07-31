Faced with 13 Republican presidential candidates gathering Friday in Des Moines, Iowa Democrats turned to some out-of-state talent to help deliver their side of the story.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was in Des Moines Friday morning to speak at an Iowa Democratic Party news conference in advance of the state Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner.
The Democratic governor of Iowa’s northern neighbor said Iowans would see a “real contrast” between Democrats and Republicans during the event.
“I would have never believed that I would have lived to see the Iowa caucuses going to be a debate over whether slavery had its values,” Walz said. “I guess we had one or two of these folks decided that wasn’t the best of ideas. I hope that’s being reported on, the absolute destructive nature of that. But that’s nothing surprising, that’s what we’ve seen the whole way: Ways of dividing us rather than finding solutions.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this week defended his state’s Black history curriculum guidelines on the issue of instruction on ways “enslaved people benefited from slavery.” The curriculum guidelines have garnered significant pushback from both Democrats like Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as from fellow Republicans including U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, another 2024 presidential candidate.
Harris was also in Des Moines Friday, speaking on reproductive rights at Drake University.
DeSantis, Scott and 11 other Republican presidential candidates will speak in Des Moines Friday evening. While Republicans will be making their pitch to win against President Joe Biden and retake the White House in 2024, Walz and Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said Iowa and surrounding Midwestern states are doing better under federal Democratic leadership than they were under former President Donald Trump.
“President Biden is delivering for Iowans,” Hart said. “… Meanwhile, 2024 Republicans are trekking to Des Moines tonight to promise to roll back that progress and double down on the same failed agenda that we know left Iowans behind.”
Walz also weighed in on Iowa Republicans’ move to ban abortion in most cases after six weeks of gestation. An injunction currently blocks the state from enforcing the law as it faces a legal challenge.
Walz said Gov. Kim Reynolds and legislative Republicans were taking away freedoms from Iowans through measures like the abortion ban. He criticized other new measures approved during Iowa’s regular 2023 legislative session, such as a law banning books that depict sex from school libraries.
He called for Iowans to reject Republicans who support measures like banning abortion, allowing discrimination against LGBTQ people and changing school curriculum.
“There’s a very good Minnesota — and I would argue a very Iowa trait — which is ‘mind your own damn business,’ ” Walz said. “We don’t need you in exam room. We don’t need you telling us who we can love. We don’t need you dictating to us about rewriting the history of what happened in this country around slavery. … We’re good neighbors, but good neighbors are built by minding your own damn business.”
