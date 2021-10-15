UNIONVILLE, Iowa — A man was critically injured in eastern Appanoose County Friday, after he failed to stop at a stop sign.
The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office said 24-year-old Brandon J. Kirk, 24, of Greentop, Missouri, was extracted from his vehicle by first responders Friday. He was then airlifted to a Des Moines area hospital by MercyOne Air Ambulance. Kirk is in critical condition.
The crash was reported at 7:08 a.m. Friday.
Investigators say Kirk was driving southbound on Highway T61, but did not stop when that highway came to intersect Highway 2 as required. His vehicle was struck by a semi driven by Jason Brown, 46, of Muscoda, Wisconsin, that was westbound on Highway 2.
Kirk's vehicle struck the side of the semitrailer, then left the north side of Highway 2 and rolled on its top in a nearby pasture.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting the sheriff's office on scene was the Davis County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State patrol, Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement, Iowa DOT road maintenance, Centerville Fire Rescue Ambulance and Moulton Fire Department.