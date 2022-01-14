MOUNT PLEASANT — Republican state representative Joe Mitchell of Mount Pleasant announced his re-election bid Friday for a third term to the Iowa House.
Mitchell currently represents House District 84, but under the newly confirmed redistricting maps, he will run for House District 87 in 2022.
Iowa House District 87 includes all of Van Buren County as well as southern portions of Jefferson and Henry counties. His current district, which he will continue to serve through this year, contains all of Henry county, as well as portions of Washington, Jefferson and Lee Counties.
“In my first two terms in office, I’ve worked hard to be a strong voice for my constituents,” Mitchell said. “I’m running for re-election so that I can continue to be a strong, conservative voice in the Capitol for Southeast Iowa.
"It’s now more important than ever that we have strong leaders in the statehouse willing to dig in and work hard to defend Iowans’ freedoms, grow the workforce, and deliver sustainable tax relief for Iowans.”
Outside of the legislature, Mitchell owns and operates his own real estate development company focusing on bringing quality housing for seniors to rural Iowa. In the Iowa House, Mitchell serves on the Commerce, Judiciary, State government, Ways and Means, and the RIIF budget subcommittee, in addition to his role as an assistant leader.