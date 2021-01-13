OTTUMWA — Several city offices in Ottumwa will be closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday; all Wapello County offices will also be closed.
City closures include offices at City Hall, the Ottumwa Public Works Garage, the Ottumwa Police Department records desk; the cemetery office at 1302 N. Court St., the Ottumwa Public Library, and the Ottumwa/Wapello Landfill and Recycling Center.
Other services will see changes in their schedule due to the holiday. Residential trash and recycling normally collected on Monday will be picked up Tuesday. Bulky item collection and Christmas tree collection will shift to Thursday. All other trash and recycling routes will remain the same; there will be no changes to county collection dates.
The Beach Ottumwa will be open from 5 a.m. to noon for lap swim and regular programs on Monday, and the Ottumwa Water and Hydro Offices, 230 Turner Drive, will also be open regular hours.