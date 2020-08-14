OTTUMWA — Patrons of the Ottumwa Public Library are now able to send print jobs to the library from their phones, tablets, computers or any device from the internet as the library continues to implement efforts to cross the digital divide.
In order to print from a device, patrons must go to the library's blog and find an icon that says "Mobile Printing Available," which can be found on the right side of the web page. From there, they will browse the documents on their device and select which ones to print. There will be options for size and color, or black and white.
Once they have sent the job to the library, patrons should call the library to schedule a pickup time. Specific directions are available through the link on the library's website.
"One of the biggest voids left by our closure to the public is a lack of places for members of the community to go to print documents," library director Sonja Ferrell said. "While we feel it is still unsafe to bring everyone back into the building, we are working hard to provide our same services through alternative means and updating the technology available to the public.
"We hope that this option alleviates some of the demand for printing while, at the same time, protecting the health of our community."
For more information, contact the library at 641-682-7563.