OTTUMWA — Monday’s Ottumwa School Board meeting opens with a pair of public hearings.
The first is regarding a budget amendment for the current budget. The second is a chance for any interested people to appear and file objections to the proposed Market on Main improvements, which the district revealed Friday will be renamed Ottumwa Career Campus. Both public hearings — and the meeting itself — are slated for 6 p.m. in the media center of Evans Middle School, and the board is scheduled to vote on both issues later in the meeting.
In addition, the board will vote to bid the award for the project, in addition to a vote on the approval of repairs and strengthening of the Ottumwa High School weight room floor for $35,525. Members are also asked to approve Frevert-Ramsey-Kobes Architects for services related to the renovation of the Evans Middle School auditorium; it would be and expansion of the agreement the district already has with FRK for work on the Pickwick addition.
Additional votes include continuing the 28E agreement for Pickwick Early Childhood Education Program with Sieda Community Action Head Start for 2021-22, approval of the tax exemption certificate, approval of the continuing disclosure certificate, and resolutions regarding bonding issues.
The lone informational item on the agenda is a presentation on equity and marketing initiatives.
The meeting will also be streamed on YouTube.