The clock is ticking for readers to vote in the Ottumwa Courier's Best of Southern Iowa poll.
The deadline for votes is Monday, July 31 at midnight.
The annual reader's choice poll contains 245 different categories seeking to honor the best Southern Iowa individuals and businesses. Readers can vote in as many or as few categories as they like. As of Friday, more than 69,000 votes from 4,800 people have been recorded.
To vote, head to www.ottumwacourier.com/bestof. A subscription is not required to vote.
