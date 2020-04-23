ALBIA — The Monroe County Cattlemen's Association will take part this Friday night as Albia residents once again "Scoop the Loop."
The event, put on by different communities throughout Iowa, has seen a resurgence across the state this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. For the past month, Albia has been one of many small towns to bring back the former tradition as residents drive up and down the streets helping to support local businesses and spending a couple of hours each Friday evening to get out of the house.
The Monroe County Cattlemen will be among those providing meals that can be picked up curbside. Friday's Scoop the Loop in Albia takes place from 5:30-8 p.m.
"It's kind of serving as the unofficial kickoff to Beef Month in May," Justin Huber, vice president of the Monroe County Cattlemen's Association, said.