ALBIA — A lawsuit against Monroe County was dismissed last month as part of a six-figure settlement.
The lawsuit began when Monroe County sued county resident J.D. Thompson and the Iowa Firearms Coalition in 2021, aiming to get clarity on whether the courthouse could ban firearms under Iowa code. Thompson, using materials from the coalition, had approached the county's board of supervisors about what he felt was an illegal firearms ban in the courthouse.
A judge ultimately ruled the county had no standing to file its lawsuit, but ultimately ruled the county's prohibition was illegal under state law. Last August, Judge Joel Yates ordered the county to pay $22,000 to the attorneys representing Thompson and the coalition.
Thompson and the coalition counter-sued the county, claiming the county illegally released the fact that Thompson was a firearm owner with valid permits and for unlawful retaliation.
On Friday, in response to a public records request by the Ottumwa Courier, Monroe County released settlement documents showing a $100,000 payment will be made to Thompson and the coalition. As a result of the settlement agreement, the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice meaning it cannot be refiled.
Even with the payment, the settlement agreement stipulates the county denies it did anything improper or illegal, and it's not admitting to liability. The settlement aims to end "any dispute between" the parties, it reads. The settlement was signed on June 9. The case was originally set for jury trial in September.
Last year, Yates ruled the county's prohibition of firearms was illegal, and the county removed entryway signs conveying the ban at the courthouse. In the decision, the judge cited a 2020 state law that prohibits counties from barring guns from their buildings unless they provided armed security detail and metal detectors at entrances. Monroe county has neither at its courthouse.
Attorneys for Thompson and the coalition had also asked the judge to impose $97,000 in penalties, with fines between $100 and $200 per day for each day the prohibition was in place. However, Yates declined to impose that penalty in his August 2021 decision.
The county had argued they were required to prohibit firearms because of two 2017 orders by the late Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady. The most recent order entered, however, gives counties the ability to opt out of firearm prohibitions in joint-use spaces of courthouses.
Yates wrote, “This court thinks the more reasonable interpretation is that the December order recognized the judicial branch lacked the authority to regulate these public or joint use spaces without the consent of the county, and therefore created a process by which the county could choose to accept or reject the prohibition in those spaces.”
Then, Yates pointed to the 2020 law cited by Thompson and the coalition, and found Monroe County in violation of it.
