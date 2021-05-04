DES MOINES — With summer travel beginning soon, the LifeServe Blood Center is calling on donors to make sure there is enough supply when needed.
Summer trauma season produces increased visits to local emergency rooms due to travel, other outdoor activities and home improvement projects, which all create the need for blood.
The Moravia Community Blood Drive will be held May 18 from 1-6 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall. Donors can schedule an appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org, or by calling 800-287-4903. Only those who make an appointment will be allowed to give blood.
Those who donate and team members are still required to comply with several precautionary measures. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments, and only those with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate, and donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment; those who don't have a mask will be provided one.