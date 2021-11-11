MORAVIA — Grace United Methodist Church in Moravia will host its 40th annual Holiday Fiesta in Fellowship Hall, 101 E. North Street, on Saturday, Nov. 20. Hours are 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Shoppers will find homemade noodles and candies, a wide variety of baked goods, holiday decorations, home décor, gifts for all ages, and much more. There will also be a Tea Room and lunch will be served.
Two other Moravia churches will have shopping events on the same day. Light of Life Church at 411 N. William will hold their Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. with homemade treats and gift items. Lighthouse Church of the Nazarene’s annual Holiday Marketplace will feature an array of vendors offering handmade craft items and several nationally known brands of merchandise. Their hours are 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.