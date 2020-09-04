LifeServe Blood Center will be holding a blood drive Sept. 29 from 1-6 p.m. at the Nazarene Church in Moravia.
Appointments to give blood are required, and donors should pre-screen themselves for a fever before making an appointment. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 degrees will be allowed to donate, and donors will be required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Those who don't have a mask will be provided one.
To schedule an appointment online, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org, or call 800-287-4903.