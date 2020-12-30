LifeServe Blood Center will be holding a community blood drive next month in Moravia as part of National Blood Donor Month.
The drive will be Jan. 19 from 1-6 p.m. at the Nazarene Church at 405 Myra Lane.
Donors wishing to participate must have an appointment to participate. Donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments, and only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment, and those who don't have a mask will be provided with one.
To schedule an appointment online, visit lifeservebloodcenter.org, or call (800) 287-4903.