OTTUMWA — The Marching Mohawks of Moravia were the top band at Ottumwa Oktoberfest on Saturday.
The 1A school placed first in their division but took the overall top prize after scoring 306 total points. Moravia was one of 12 marching bands in the annual parade. Ottumwa and Evans Middle School bands march but do not compete as they are host schools. Cardinal participated but did not compete.
Four judges score the bands in the categories of inspection and parade to determine the winners.
Rounding out the top-three 1A bands were Green City and Pekin with 292 and 237 points, respectively. Central Lee was the only Class 2A band and finished first with 264 points.
In Class 3A, Fort Madison took the crow with 274 points, edging out second-place finisher Albia who had 273 points. Chariton finished third with 263 points.
At the middle school level, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was first and Pekin was second.
Judges also scored the best drum lines across all divisions among three local schools, with Moravia taking first, Albia second and Fort Madison taking third.
