UNIONVILLE, IA — A Moravia woman has died after a Wednesday afternoon, single-vehicle crash.
The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified at 1:02 p.m. Wednesday of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of 415th Street and Highway T61, north of Unionville, Iowa.
Responders found a 2018 Jeep in a creek bed adjacent to Highway T61, and an adult female that had been ejected from the vehicle. The female, identified as 49-year-old Roberta Leffler, of Moravia, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The office’s preliminary investigation indicates that Leffler was traveling northbound on Highway T61 when she lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and struck a bridge guardrail. The jeep vaulted off an embankment and began to roll before striking a creek embankment and coming to a final rest in the creek bed.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol and Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office.
