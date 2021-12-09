OTTUMWA — The local Salvation Army is looking for more bell ringers to man their kettles in a final stretch of their annual holiday fundraising drive.
There's still time to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign, and donations made locally stay local and will go toward helping those most in need in Wapello, Davis and Mahaska counties.
People in the community that would like to assist with volunteering at Ottumwa-area red kettles can go to registertoring.com to sign up for a convenient location and shift time.
Anyone wishing to donate can do so at any local red kettle, online at ottumwaredkettle.org, or via check to 505 W. Main St., Ottumwa, IA 52501.