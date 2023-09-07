OSKALOOSA — Authorities on Thursday served a warrant on a woman accused of making threats toward court officials, adding additional charges from two additional counties.
Erika Jo King, 31, was arrested again Thursday afternoon at the Century Mobile Home Park between Beacon and Oskaloosa. The warrant was from Wapello County on charges of first-degree harassment and making threats of terrorism.
A charge of second-degree misdemeanor will be added from Mahaska County. Those charges are on top of the Jefferson County charges she faced originally of threat of terrorism and first-degree harassment.
King was transported to the Wapello County Jail. Upon her release, she'll be transferred to the Mahaska County Jail.
Court documents from the new charges in Wapello and Mahaska counties were not yet available. Authorities say the charges all step from Aug. 31, when investigators say King made calls to area courthouses and made threats.
Court records in Jefferson County filed by police say that King was attempting to obtain records but was frustrated she couldn't do so without proof of identification. A clerk of court employee said King threatened to kill them multiple times and stated staff should be scared when King got to the courthouse.
A Wapello County clerk of court employee told police that King had made threats that she was going to "shoot up" the Jefferson County Courthouse.
