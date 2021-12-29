OTTUMWA — COVID-19 related hospitalizations dropped slightly in Iowa this week, but the number of children hospitalized increased.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Wednesday that 16 children under the age of 17 were hospitalized with COVID-19. All are unvaccinated. Similar rises have been reported in other states, the Associated Press reported.
In the last week, Iowa reported 10,569 new cases of the coronavirus with 59 new deaths. The new cases come as the nation saw new COVID-19 cases hit a new pandemic record on Wednesday. Nationwide, new cases have more than doubled over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
While Iowa has not yet seen that kind of multiplication in new cases, the state continued to add more than 1,500 new cases per day over the seven-day period that ended Tuesday, according to new state data. Data from the state public health department show children made up 14.%, or about 1,480, of the new cases reported in the last week. Adults between the ages of 18-29 made up the plurality of new cases at 23%.
There were 711 hospitalized in the state, with 165 requiring treatment in an intensive care unit. Of those hospitalized, 83%, or about 590, were not vaccinated.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 1,857,281 Iowans were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or about 58.2% of the state's total population. Another 810,661 Iowans had received a booster dose of the vaccine.
The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. The CDC recommends anyone over the age of 18 to receive a booster dose at least six months after they've completed their original vaccination series for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters do not have to be the same as a person originally received, according to CDC guidelines.
Wapello County
Over the last week, Wapello County added 102 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 157 Wapello County residents.
Wapello ranks 80th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 47.3%, or 16,543, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Appanoose County
Over the last week, Appanoose County added 39 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 59 Appanoose County residents.
Appanoose ranks 88th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 45%, or 5,591, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Davis County
Over the last week, Davis County added 20 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 26 Davis County residents.
Davis ranks 99th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 35.2%, or 3,166, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Jefferson County
Over the last week, Jefferson County added 52 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 44 Jefferson County residents.
Jefferson ranks 86th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 46.2%, or 8,447, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Monroe County
Over the last week, Monroe County added 13 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 43 Monroe County residents.
Monroe ranks 91st in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 44.2%, or 3,404, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County
Over the last week, Van Buren County added 30 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 24 Van Buren County residents.
Van Buren ranks 94th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 40.6%, or 2,858, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.