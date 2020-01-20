OTTUMWA — Temperatures will improve this week with highs getting back to near normal for late January. But multiple rounds of rain and snow are also on the way.
The coldest air of the season so far arrived over the weekend. Temperatures dipped below zero early Sunday and were expected to do so again early Tuesday. But warmer air should put daytime highs back above freezing by Wednesday.
That’s also when the first chance of rain and snow arrives. The National Weather Service expects less than a half-inch of accumulation as temperatures fluctuate near freezing.
Chances of rain, sometimes mixed with snow, continue through Friday night. But daytime highs are expected to be in the 30s, with overnight lows in the mid-20s.
It’s a far cry from a year ago, when the first round of arctic air sent temperatures plunging. Late January 2019 saw record lows of -21, and the cold weather didn’t completely release southeast Iowa until March.
While the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting colder-than-normal weather over the next month, there is nothing in long-range forecasts to indicate a return to such dangerously low temperatures. And there is good news. Monday marked the first day in which the average temperatures for the date rose since the end of summer.