OTTUMWA — Winter isn't over yet.
After blizzard conditions swept the state on Thursday, leaving cars in the ditch and pileups on interstates, Iowa has more snow in the forecast this weekend. And, to top it off, bitterly cold (and potentially dangerous) wind chills will follow.
First, the snow: The National Weather Service says on Saturday morning into late Saturday afternoon, snow will fall across mostly southern Iowan. It'll be paired with 10-15 mph winds, substantially less than what was seen on Thursday but still enough to potentially cause issues on roadways.
As of Friday, the system was expected to target southwestern Iowa the most, where more than 4 inches of snow is possible.
Ottumwa is expected to see between 1 and 3 inches of snow, with amounts tapering off in areas nearing Interstate 80. Areas along the southern Iowa border could see between 2 and 4 inches of snow.
On Sunday and Monday, two more rounds of snow are possible. Forecasters haven't yet narrowed down snowfall totals, but the system will bring a 77% chance for more than 2 additional inches of snow in the Ottumwa area. Southern Iowa is anticipated to be the most targeted area in the system, specifically between Highway 30 and the Iowa/Missouri border.
Then, it'll be time to grab some mittens, and maybe another layer of clothing. Forecasters say dangerous sub-zero temperatures with corresponding wind chills as low as minus-30-degrees will set in. These conditions will last all of next week.
In Ottumwa, most nights the lowest wind chill factor is expected to be around minus-20-degrees. The strongest winds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Friday, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Saturday across southern Iowa, including all of the Courier's coverage area.