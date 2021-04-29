OTTUMWA — Despite dwindling demand that has led most counties to decline their upcoming vaccine shipments, the state crossed a new milestone on Thursday.
To date, more than one million Iowans have completed their vaccination series, meaning they've received all required doses of a one- or two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Individuals are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks have passed from the final dose, according to health experts.
New state data on Thursday showed another 474 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one new death caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,931 deaths reported in Iowa.
The death was not in the Courier's coverage area.
Appanoose, Davis, Van Buren and Wapello counties each reported one new case on Thursday.
Iowa has now given 2,197,171 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 30,489 more than the prior day. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.4% of its population. About 32.4% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 26.8% of its residents as of Thursday, or a total of 9,385. Another 2,353 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,047 in Jefferson, 3,621 in Appanoose, 2,118 in Monroe, 1,995 in Davis, and 1,716 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 remained at 184 as of Thursday morning. There were 44 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Marion County at 4.2%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0%.