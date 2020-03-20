OTTUMWA — Michael Moreland has been elected president of the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers.
Moreland, an Ottumwa attorney, was elected to the position during the February 2020 meeting of the academy. Membership in the academy is by invitation only, and is reserved for the top 250 trial lawyers in Iowa. Members have a primary focus on trial practice, and Moreland was named as a fellow in 2001.
Moreland’s term will run until February 2021. He isn’t the only southeast Iowa attorney on the academy’s board. Randall C. Strayers of Oskaloosa, was named a board member for District 8.