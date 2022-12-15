OTTUMWA — Brian Morgan has essentially lived in Ottumwa all his life, and seen the self-described "hope fatigue" that goes with it.
For once, he wants to be a part of what changes that.
Year after year, decade after decade, there has been talk of grand things to bring people to Ottumwa. A casino sounded good, but never materialized. Plans to improve quality of life had stayed, but some never got off the ground.
The Ottumwa Indoor SportsPlex plan though? Morgan is determined to make sure that doesn't go away.
"I think people get to a point and they say, 'Is this really going to happen?'" Morgan said Tuesday in discussing where the project stands. "I think we want to get in front of people and say, 'This is going to happen.'
"We've had some obstacles with fundraising," he said. "But we're starting now to get back out there and beat the bushes."
Indeed, fundraising for the estimated $9 million indoor facility got off to a strong start. Seven-figure contributions from the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation, JBS and Wapello County poured in and accounted for about half the funding. The Ottumwa Community School District and City of Ottumwa also contributed $750,000 apiece.
When all was said and done, it left fundraising about $1.4 million short. Officials with the nonprofit Southeast Iowa Sports Commission, which Morgan is chair, were optimistic a Destination Iowa grant would cover the remaining cost.
They never received it.
"COVID hit us and stopped everyone dead in its tracks, and it really made it a tough to go out and try to ask businesses for money because no one knew what would happen," Morgan said. "So from the early part of 2020 until about 12 to 18 months ago, our fundraising efforts pretty much stopped.
"With that grant, we checked every economic development and tourism box. We thought we were a shoe-in," Morgan said. "It was a huge disappointment because we rally put all of our eggs in that basket."
Ideally, all the money would have been raised by now, but "I think everything is absolutely on the table," he said. He said smaller contributions have started to come in and others could be in the works, but the hope is to get shovels in the ground by the summer, with an opening in the fall of 2024.
However, groundbreaking won't happen until the money is the bank, Morgan has said multiple times. He also said the SportsPlex will lose money the first couple years before
"In my mind, realistically, in the next six months we're going to have to have that funding gap closed," he said. He said funding will have to be given back if that isn't met.
Is he worried? No. Quite the opposite.
"I'm re-energized," he said. "I was concerned a month, month and a half ago. After the mixer we had and getting some nice pledges, we 'possibly' knocked out $400,000 in one event, but we haven't sat down and verbally gotten anything yet.
"People look at this as bringing people to town, whether they're coming into town, leaving town or between games. There's value in that. We're getting that ball rolling again, but we're not going to borrow money."
Morgan also sees the SportsPlex as a critical piece to what is taking place just south of the Des Moines River between the Cobblestone Hotel that is being built at a brisk pace, and the possibilities surrounding the Greater Ottumwa Park plan, which is expected to come before the city council early next year.
"I think the synergy created right now, between Bridge View Center, the hotel, and the parks plan, I feel this facility is a great kick-off," he said. "It's attainable. I'm probably never going to see the parks plan done in my lifetime unless some unbelievably absorbent amount of money is available. The parks plan has to happen in phases, and people have to be accepting of that.
"And we do have to start that process. With us, the first meeting I went to about any type of sports facility was in about 2002," Morgan said. "I was coaching Little League, we had the possibility of a casino coming in, and we met in a city garage 20 years ago. We'd never had anything remotely close."
Morgan said the SportsPlex has gone beyond talk. He can see the finish line, but it's a matter of crossing it.
"This, right now, where we're at is far and away farther than we've every gotten," he said. "We've never got past talking about it. I do believe people want to see this. It's not a drain on the tax base. Vacations now are, 'Where's the ball tournament at?' That's where we're at right now.
"So far, it hasn't been disappointing."
