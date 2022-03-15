FAIRFIELD — Morrissey Law Office will host the March "After House" event Friday from 4-7 p.m. at 109 N. Court St., sponsored by the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
The office, in business over 30 years, has hosted a St. Patrick's Day celebration for Business After Hours. Refreshments will be served, including traditional Irish food such as lamb stew, hors d'oeuvres platters including meat and cheese, fruit, and more. Irish whiskey, Irish coffee and cream, import beers, and non-alcoholic drinks will also be available.
The Chamber Business After Hours is a free, monthly networking event open to chamber members, their guests and the general public. If interested in hosting the event, contact the chamber at 641-472-2111 or by email at Info@FairfieldIowa.com.