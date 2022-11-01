OTTUMWA — Michael Mortensen gets around to all 99 counties in Iowa, and finds many budgetary challenges when it comes to serving veterans.
Wapello County, however, is not one of those.
Mortensen, the president of the Iowa Association of County Commissioners and Veterans Service Officers, noted the county's commitment to its veterans during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting. He said over the last few years, the amount of benefits paid into the county has surpassed $20 million, and continues to increase.
This comes on top of additional burdens on veteran service officers.
"For most counties, it brings new challenges and discussions, but I'm happy to say that I'm here not to address any issues, but to thank you for being a leader in the state of Iowa," Mortensen said. "You show an example to the rest of the state that when you invest into services to our veterans, the return back is your communities is tenfold."
Mortensen mentioned the PACT Act, which was passed by Congress and signed by President Biden as a way to assist an estimated 3.5 million veterans who have been exposed to burn pits, as well as increasing medical coverage from only five years to 10 years of treatment.
"One of the greatest things in the bill affects our Vietnam veterans, who for over 50 years have been neglected on numerous levels," Mortensen said. "Newly decided diagnoses that had been denied by the government for years have now been approved.
"But this has also put a significant impact on the workload of our county veterans services officers with no federal funding," he said. "With massive changes in VA law and health care, county VSOs are the community connection to the veteran as well as the frontline advocate for them to receive the resources and benefits they have earned."
The supervisors are prideful of what they can do for veterans, either through resources or for events commemorating their service, said supervisor Brian Morgan, who's father-in-law was a veteran.
"I know we would get emails fairly regularly of wins we had for veterans of Wapello County," he said. "One of those was back payments for my father-in-law. We had a Vietnam veteran leader, a good friend of ours, laid to rest two weeks ago.
"I do feel like we've always tried to do what's best for veterans, and I've always been active in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and just honoring veterans on Veterans Day. But, and I say this every year, we need younger people in there."
Supervisor Jerry Parker said the process of assisting veterans has changed since he was first elected to the board.
"When I first started, we helped them once a year, but the board reviewed it at that time, decided the economy wasn't that good, and we said we're going to help them three times a year," he said. "So now, it's created more or less a pool that a veteran can draw from that no one thought was a good idea.
"It's a continually evolving situation. There's nothing magic about what we're doing today, because the needs of today may not be the needs of tomorrow. We're looking at the long run and we have a lot of veterans here who don't ask for help because they think they shouldn't be asking. But they deserve it."
In other business:
• The board set Nov. 22 for a public hearing regarding the closure and vacation of a portion of 185th Avenue, a dirt road near Kirkville, for an ongoing mine-reclamation project.
• Auditor Kelly Spurgeon said early voting has been popular. She said the typical range is 115 to 120 voters in the office each day.
"I feel like early voting is up from what we've had in past mid-term elections," she said.
The auditor's office will be open Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and early voting ends Monday.
