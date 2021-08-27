DES MOINES — A significant majority of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 didn't take the vaccine, including most of those requiring intensive care.
The Iowa Department of Public Health this week said 79% of Iowans hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 were unvaccinated, and 86% of those requiring intensive care were unvaccinated.
The state reported there were 500 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, including 133 in an intensive care unit. That's the highest number hospitalized since January. The state last crossed the 500 mark on Jan. 15.
The interim director of the state public health department, Kelly Garcia, said the numbers show the effectiveness and importance of getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.
"We have many tools we need to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe, and the single most important tool we have is the vaccine, which is highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death," Garcia said. "For anyone who was waiting for the assurance of full FDA authorization, I urge you to schedule your appointment today."
This week, the state reported 42 new deaths from COVID-19, with those occurring between July 24 and Aug. 22. Deaths have been reported on a delay of weeks, and sometimes months, while state officials confirm information.
All Iowans over the age of 12 are currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
The vaccine made by Pfizer/BioNTech recently earned full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Vaccines by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are used under emergency authorization.
Most Iowans hospitalized are over the age of 40, about 87%.
Meanwhile, the virus is spreading at numbers not seen since January, when the state was coming off what stands as its worst peak of the virus. That happened in late fall and early winter, and hospitals became so full that Gov. Kim Reynolds held a primetime address to institute a mask mandate.
To slow the spread, state officials recommend getting vaccinated and testing for COVID if experiencing symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended everyone in areas with higher virus transmission wear masks indoors, even if vaccinated.
Reynolds has opposed mask mandates, saying the choice rests with individual Iowans. Iowa Republicans passed a law this year that bans mandates being issued by counties, cities or school districts. That law is being challenged as some cities, like Iowa City, have imposed mask mandates.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller told media Friday his office is evaluating the legality of the law and Iowa City's mandate.