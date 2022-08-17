OTTUMWA — A motorcycle-vehicle crash on Ottumwa's southeast side Tuesday left one person in critical condition and another uninjured, the Ottumwa Police Department said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Boone Avenue and Bruce Street at approximately 11:38 a.m., where they found 25-year-old motorcycle operator Dalton Hansen suffering serious injuries and unresponsive. He was successfully resuscitated with CPR by on-scene witnesses and arriving responders, and flown by helicopter to Des Moines, where he is in critical condition.
The driver of a second vehicle, 27-year-old Lorena Leyva Garcia, was uninjured.
According to a preliminary investigation, Hanson was traveling eastbound on Boone at what witnesses described as "a high rate of speed." Leyva Garcia was southbound on Bruce, stopped at the intersection and then proceeded into the intersection, where the collision occurred.
The collision remains under investigation.
