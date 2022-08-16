OTTUMWA — Police said a man was flown to Des Moines and is in critical condition after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car in Ottumwa Tuesday.
The Ottumwa Police Department said at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday, police and emergency responders were dispatched to Bruce Street and Boone Avenue for a car versus motorcycle collision. When they arrived, they located a man identified as 25-year-old Dalton Hansen not breathing.
On scene witnesses administered CPR to Hansen, successfully resuscitating him. He was later flown from the scene by medical helicopter to a Des Moines hospital. He is in critical condition, police said.
According to police's preliminary investigation, Hansen was traveling eastbound on Boone Avenue at a high rate of speed. Another vehicle, driven by Lorena Levya-Garcia, 27, of Ottumwa, was traveling southbound on Bruce Street. Levya-Garcia stopped at the intersection and then proceeded forward, and Hansen collided with the vehicle.
Levya-Garcia was not injured, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.
