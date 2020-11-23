OTTUMWA — Main Street Ottumwa is continuing with its Thanksgiving weekend traditions, but there are changes in how they will be held in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Friday evening’s tree lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. in Central Park. However, MSO Executive Director Fred Zesiger is encouraging people to watch from home via livestream on the organization’s Facebook page.
“We’re encouraging people to view the lighting that way. Stay home with your loved ones and watch that way,” he said. “We’ll still go through and read the names on each individual tree. You’ll actually get a better view that way than actually being there.”
Those that do attend the ceremony are asked to wear masks and social distance, Zesiger said.
He added that community members have until Jan. 1 to visit the trees in Central Park. Sponsors are welcome to decorate the trees, he said, but asks that no glass decorations be used. “We just ask that if there’s anything they want to keep, remove them by the first of the year.”
This year’s scene will include the large city tree on the stage and 120 tress that were sold as part of the annual Lights of Love display. “I’m really happy with that. It always makes the park look very Christmasy for the season,” Zesiger said. “I think it’s become a tradition for a lot of people” to adopt trees each holiday season.
Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday is still a go in Ottumwa, but it will look a bit different than years past.
“We’ve usually done the snowball drop, and early on we decided we’re not going to do that because of all the gathering,” Zesiger said.
Instead, MSO has collected store specials from participating businesses and created a sheet of coupons for stores to hand out. The promotion name, “Shop Small for Your Snowball,” plays on the traditional snowball drop.
American Express, a nationwide promoter of Small Business Saturday, has once again provided bags to MSO, though the amount is smaller than in the past. Once again, rather than having one gathering space to hand them out, Zesiger said that those have been divided up to participating businesses for distribution.
The Small Business Association Iowa District Office will also have a representative in town for the event. Jayne Armstrong, district director, will be in the 100-300 blocks of East Main Street “to honor and showcase local small businesses in the city of Ottumwa with special recognition to the small businesses on Main Street who were impacted by the 18-month Main Street renovation project.”
“It’s just been a weird year,” Zesiger said. “I want everybody to be safe, but I want people to support the local businesses here in town, too.”