OTTUMWA — Sister Irene Muñoz has spent her years in Ottumwa helping migrants fight for their rights. On Sunday, she will be recognized for her work with the Barbara Boatwright Lifetime Achievement Award at the Emerge Iowa DAWN Awards.
She said that when she arrived here, she did a lot of work with migrant farm workers. “When I worked with the migrant farm workers, we did a lot of legislation to help them” with their rights.
“I worked with people to get them involved and to help them learn how to use the system,” she said.
That work includes helping those who had gained citizenship, especially Hispanics, get registered to vote and showing them how to fill out a ballot.
“We had activities where we marched to the courthouse to get them registered to vote and then showed them the machines and demonstrated how to use them,” Munoz said.
It didn’t stop there, though. She routinely invites those new to voting to come out and see candidates running for office. “Sometimes they hesitate and they’re not sure,” she said of the invites. “But sometimes they do go. It’s just a learning process.
“It’s a chance to address their concerns and share ideas for a better world on a personal level with the candidates,” she said. That’s an opportunity those she works with are not necessarily used to having.
Emerge Iowa, a group that mentors Democratic women with interest in running for political office, will recognize Muñoz for her work at Sunday’s ceremony.
“They teach women leadership skills to possibly run for office someday, and I think that’s wonderful,” Muñoz said. “I think it’s great to help women get involved in the political system. We need them there.”
Word of the award caught Muñoz off guard. “I was really surprised. I thought, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Then I thought, ‘Well, yes, I’ve done a lot of things with my life.’ It made me feel that maybe in many ways I’ve accomplished many things. I’m really excited. I’m just overwhelmed, in a way.”
She was excited to learn more about Emerge Iowa and the organization’s goals as well. She said she had read something about the group about a year ago but didn’t know much. “I knew of them, but not in totality,” she said.
But finding out more about their work pleases her. “I hope we continue to get more women involved [in the political world]. I think that there’s new, young leadership arriving, and I want them to take the banner and keep running toward inclusiveness and social justice. I hope I’ve been a mentor in many ways for others to grow as leaders,” she said.
“It’s really important to me to work for those ideals of social justice, inclusiveness, for women to be able to speak their truth,” Muñoz said. “I guess I’ve been doing that all these years, but I never thought I’d get an award for that.”