OTTUMWA — It turns out, there are reasons why Burlington Northern Santa Fe trains block crossings in west Ottumwa.
When resident Brian Fisher took a complaint about regularly blocked crossings in his neighborhood to the Wapello County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, he was frustrated he couldn't get answers to why eastbound trains were parked and idle "for hours at a time."
BNSF has provided an answer.
Ben Wilemon, external corporate communications manager for BNSF, shed light on the situation in an email to The Courier after inquiring from the railroad's operations department. It turns out many factors determine where trains stop, particularly in the west Ottumwa area.
"The location of the two crossings are private crossings for private roadways, and we work with landowners to mitigate private crossing disruption as much as we can," Wilemon said. "We always urge alternate access if possible to enhance safety and avoid incidents of blockage.
"The location of the crossings are in close proximity to a railroad signal near the north end of Marina Drive, which precedes an intersection with (Canadian Pacific)," he said. "Our crews must pull within a distance to see that signal when stopping."
BNSF and CP cross each other at grade (at street level) just near the Des Moines River near Gateway Drive.
As far as a possible solution of parking trains outside of city limits, there are complications to that as well. Not only do the eastbound trains have to see the signal near the CP crossing, but the length of the train matters as well, Wilemon said.
"Depending on the length of the train, they may need to pull closer to provide full access for the crews to safely perform inspections down the length (of the train)," Wilemon said. "There are also multiple signals behind that location to the northwest that they made need to clear if they are staging trains to cross that intersection."
Fisher had made several calls to the railroad wanting an explanation, because the exhaust from the engines — many times there are multiple engines pulling a train — is problematic as his Graves Street home is about 300 feet from the tracks.
The supervisors told Fisher they would write a letter to the railroad about the situation.