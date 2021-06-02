OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Municipal Band is back in 2021 for its 157th season.
The season opens with Thursday’s performance at 7 p.m. in Central Park. This week’s concert has a theme of “Emotions” and will feature patriotic songs and songs that portray some of the emotions of the past year. Selections include “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “What a Wonderful World” featuring the alto saxophone section, “America,” “A Kind and Gentle Soul,” “God Bless America,” “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” “Happy,” “Overcome,” “Theme from Profiles in Courage” (the John F. Kennedy march), and “America, the Beautiful.”
Audience members should bring a chair or blanket for seating. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Quincy Place Mall with any change of venue being announced on the band’s Facebook page.
The band is under the direction of Brenda Hagedon for the 12th year, and has the distinction of being the oldest continuously operating municipal band in the state of Iowa.