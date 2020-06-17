OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Municipal Band is taking 2020 off.
The band’s board of directors decided to cancel the summer season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While organizers thought it would probably be possible for audience members to maintain their distances from one another, the members must be close to one another. That led to concerns about members’ safety.
This was to be the band’s 156th season. The band announced in late April that the June performances were canceled but held out hope for salvaging the latter part of the schedule.