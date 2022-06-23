OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Municipal Band will continue its 2022 summer season at 7 p.m. tonight in Central Park.
This week the band will be performing its “Fantasy Concert,” in which many of the selections come from musicals or movies, which were based on dreams or fairy tales. Vocalist Dr. Christine Bergan will appear with the band this week, singing selections from “The King and I.”
The complete program includes “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Tomorrow River Fantasy,” “Selections from ‘The King and I,’” “Summer Skies,” “Chit Chat Polka,” “Vision of Flight,” “Selections from Walt Disney’s ‘Fantasia,’” “Cinderella March,” “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,” “Manhattan Beach” and “America, the Beautiful.”
Audience members are reminded to bring a chair or blanket for their seating comfort. In case of threatening weather, the concert will be moved to Quincy Place Mall. Any change of venue will be announced on the Ottumwa Municipal Band Facebook page.
